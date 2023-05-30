English
    Marine Electric Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.68 crore, up 69.79% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marine Electricals India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.68 crore in March 2023 up 69.79% from Rs. 76.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2023 up 28.72% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.63 crore in March 2023 up 18.26% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2022.

    Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.

    Marine Electric shares closed at 55.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.41% returns over the last 6 months and 84.25% over the last 12 months.

    Marine Electricals India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.68116.4076.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.68116.4076.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.7386.3756.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.800.42-4.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.086.456.03
    Depreciation1.511.521.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.929.268.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.6412.377.88
    Other Income1.480.330.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1212.718.78
    Interest2.242.181.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.8810.527.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.8810.527.04
    Tax2.652.242.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.238.284.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.238.284.84
    Equity Share Capital25.2624.5324.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.510.670.39
    Diluted EPS0.500.640.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.510.670.39
    Diluted EPS0.500.640.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 30, 2023