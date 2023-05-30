Marine Electric Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.68 crore, up 69.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.68 crore in March 2023 up 69.79% from Rs. 76.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2023 up 28.72% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.63 crore in March 2023 up 18.26% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2022.

Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.

Marine Electric shares closed at 55.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 66.41% returns over the last 6 months and 84.25% over the last 12 months.