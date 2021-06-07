Marine Electric Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore, up 30.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.00 crore in March 2021 up 30.16% from Rs. 51.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2021 down 7.34% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2021 up 27.94% from Rs. 8.09 crore in March 2020.

Marine Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2020.

Marine Electric shares closed at 75.60 on June 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.42% returns over the last 6 months and 293.96% over the last 12 months.