Marine Electric Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 86.08 crore, up 32.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.08 crore in June 2023 up 32.13% from Rs. 65.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2023 up 176.72% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.04 crore in June 2023 up 78.01% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022.

Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

Marine Electric shares closed at 67.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 85.24% returns over the last 6 months and 140.25% over the last 12 months.