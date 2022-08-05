 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marine Electric Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.15 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marine Electricals India are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.15 crore in June 2022 up 17.81% from Rs. 55.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2022 up 3574.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 up 58.43% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.

Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

 

Marine Electricals India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.15 76.38 55.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.15 76.38 55.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.05 56.09 38.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.25 -4.31 4.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.85 6.03 5.14
Depreciation 1.51 1.90 1.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.01 8.79 4.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.97 7.88 0.81
Other Income 2.16 0.90 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.13 8.78 1.81
Interest 1.76 1.74 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.37 7.04 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.37 7.04 0.23
Tax 0.65 2.19 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.72 4.84 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.72 4.84 0.05
Equity Share Capital 24.53 24.53 24.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.39 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.39 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 0.39 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.14 0.39 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:20 pm
