Marine Electric Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.15 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.15 crore in June 2022 up 17.81% from Rs. 55.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2022 up 3574.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 up 58.43% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.

Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.