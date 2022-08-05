Marine Electric Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.15 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y
August 05, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marine Electricals India are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.15 crore in June 2022 up 17.81% from Rs. 55.30 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2022 up 3574.57% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 up 58.43% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.
Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.
|Marine Electricals India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.15
|76.38
|55.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.15
|76.38
|55.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.05
|56.09
|38.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.25
|-4.31
|4.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.85
|6.03
|5.14
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.90
|1.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.01
|8.79
|4.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.97
|7.88
|0.81
|Other Income
|2.16
|0.90
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.13
|8.78
|1.81
|Interest
|1.76
|1.74
|1.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.37
|7.04
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.37
|7.04
|0.23
|Tax
|0.65
|2.19
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.72
|4.84
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.72
|4.84
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|24.53
|24.53
|24.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.39
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.39
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.39
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.39
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited