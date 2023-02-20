Marine Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.40 crore, up 17.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marine Electricals India are:Net Sales at Rs 116.40 crore in December 2022 up 17.98% from Rs. 98.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2022 up 88.17% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2022 up 43.45% from Rs. 9.92 crore in December 2021.
Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.
|Marine Electric shares closed at 38.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.77% over the last 12 months.
|Marine Electricals India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.40
|80.04
|98.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.40
|80.04
|98.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|86.37
|56.01
|77.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.42
|4.08
|-0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.45
|6.29
|5.80
|Depreciation
|1.52
|1.58
|2.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.26
|7.21
|7.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.37
|4.87
|6.56
|Other Income
|0.33
|2.16
|1.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.71
|7.03
|7.91
|Interest
|2.18
|2.44
|1.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.52
|4.59
|6.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.52
|4.59
|6.33
|Tax
|2.24
|1.32
|1.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.28
|3.27
|4.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.28
|3.27
|4.40
|Equity Share Capital
|24.53
|24.53
|24.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.67
|0.27
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|0.27
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.67
|0.27
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|0.27
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
