    Marine Electric Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.40 crore, up 17.98% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marine Electricals India are:Net Sales at Rs 116.40 crore in December 2022 up 17.98% from Rs. 98.66 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2022 up 88.17% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2022 up 43.45% from Rs. 9.92 crore in December 2021.
    Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.Marine Electric shares closed at 38.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.77% over the last 12 months.
    Marine Electricals India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.4080.0498.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.4080.0498.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.3756.0177.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.424.08-0.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.456.295.80
    Depreciation1.521.582.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.267.217.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.374.876.56
    Other Income0.332.161.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.717.037.91
    Interest2.182.441.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.524.596.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.524.596.33
    Tax2.241.321.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.283.274.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.283.274.40
    Equity Share Capital24.5324.5324.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.270.36
    Diluted EPS0.640.270.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.270.36
    Diluted EPS0.640.270.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm