Marine Electric Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.36 crore, down 15.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.36 crore in September 2022 down 15.86% from Rs. 107.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2022 down 23.1% from Rs. 3.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2022 up 2.03% from Rs. 9.34 crore in September 2021.

Marine Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2021.

Marine Electric shares closed at 34.30 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.07% returns over the last 6 months and 13.76% over the last 12 months.