Marine Electric Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.58 crore, up 17.03% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marine Electricals India are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.58 crore in March 2021 up 17.03% from Rs. 76.55 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2021 down 16% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2021 up 17.06% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2020.
Marine Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.39 in March 2020.
|Marine Electricals India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.58
|67.43
|76.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.58
|67.43
|76.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.17
|51.39
|48.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.29
|-0.37
|-6.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.29
|6.39
|9.12
|Depreciation
|2.25
|2.30
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.39
|5.91
|12.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.78
|1.81
|11.52
|Other Income
|1.38
|4.94
|-0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.16
|6.74
|11.14
|Interest
|2.54
|2.23
|1.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.62
|4.52
|9.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.62
|4.52
|9.61
|Tax
|1.96
|0.78
|1.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.66
|3.73
|8.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.66
|3.73
|8.31
|Minority Interest
|-0.26
|-0.38
|-0.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.65
|0.30
|0.16
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.75
|3.66
|8.04
|Equity Share Capital
|24.53
|24.53
|24.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|131.58
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.50
|3.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.50
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.50
|3.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.50
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited