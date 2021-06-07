MARKET NEWS

Marine Electric Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.58 crore, up 17.03% Y-o-Y

June 07, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marine Electricals India are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.58 crore in March 2021 up 17.03% from Rs. 76.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2021 down 16% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2021 up 17.06% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2020.

Marine Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.39 in March 2020.

Close

 

Marine Electricals India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations89.5867.4376.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations89.5867.4376.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials70.1751.3948.73
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.29-0.37-6.44
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.296.399.12
Depreciation2.252.301.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.395.9112.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.781.8111.52
Other Income1.384.94-0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.166.7411.14
Interest2.542.231.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.624.529.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.624.529.61
Tax1.960.781.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.663.738.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.663.738.31
Minority Interest-0.26-0.38-0.43
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.650.300.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.753.668.04
Equity Share Capital24.5324.5324.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----131.58
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.631.503.39
Diluted EPS0.631.50--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.631.503.39
Diluted EPS0.631.50--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2021 09:00 pm

