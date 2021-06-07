Marine Electric Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.58 crore, up 17.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.58 crore in March 2021 up 17.03% from Rs. 76.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2021 down 16% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2021 up 17.06% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2020.

Marine Electric EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.39 in March 2020.