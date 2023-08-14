English
    Marine Electric Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.07 crore, up 22.4% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marine Electricals India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.07 crore in June 2023 up 22.4% from Rs. 82.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2023 up 36.13% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.42 crore in June 2023 up 36.21% from Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2022.

    Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2022.

    Marine Electric shares closed at 67.15 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 85.24% returns over the last 6 months and 140.25% over the last 12 months.

    Marine Electricals India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.07143.1282.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.07143.1282.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.7593.3664.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.9116.04-2.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.089.747.37
    Depreciation2.192.171.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4513.168.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.518.653.97
    Other Income0.721.101.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.239.745.73
    Interest2.662.801.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.576.943.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.576.943.75
    Tax2.062.990.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.523.952.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.523.952.80
    Minority Interest0.060.19-0.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.584.142.63
    Equity Share Capital25.2625.2624.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.340.21
    Diluted EPS0.280.330.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.340.21
    Diluted EPS0.280.330.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

