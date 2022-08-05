Marine Electric Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.57 crore, up 26.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.57 crore in June 2022 up 26.87% from Rs. 65.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2022 up 468.85% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2022 up 58.06% from Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2021.

Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Marine Electric shares closed at 28.15 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.69% returns over the last 6 months and -39.98% over the last 12 months.