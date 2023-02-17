Marine Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.80 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.5% from Rs. 109.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2022 up 73.65% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.00 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.