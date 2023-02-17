 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marine Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.80 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marine Electricals India are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.5% from Rs. 109.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2022 up 73.65% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.00 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

Marine Electricals India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.80 90.36 109.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.80 90.36 109.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.94 62.06 85.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.57 3.54 -1.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.80 8.59 8.49
Depreciation 2.00 1.99 2.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.70 8.23 7.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.93 5.95 6.67
Other Income 0.07 1.60 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.00 7.54 8.07
Interest 2.47 2.69 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.53 4.85 6.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.53 4.85 6.35
Tax 2.44 1.89 2.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.09 2.95 4.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.09 2.95 4.30
Minority Interest 0.21 -0.02 -0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.30 2.93 4.20
Equity Share Capital 24.53 24.53 24.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 0.24 0.34
Diluted EPS 0.57 0.24 0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.60 0.24 0.34
Diluted EPS 0.57 0.24 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
