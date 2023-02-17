English
    Marine Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.80 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marine Electricals India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.5% from Rs. 109.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2022 up 73.65% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.00 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

    Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.

    Marine Electric shares closed at 39.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.33% returns over the last 6 months and 14.91% over the last 12 months.

    Marine Electricals India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.8090.36109.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.8090.36109.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.9462.0685.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.573.54-1.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.808.598.49
    Depreciation2.001.992.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.708.237.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.935.956.67
    Other Income0.071.601.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.007.548.07
    Interest2.472.691.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.534.856.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.534.856.35
    Tax2.441.892.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.092.954.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.092.954.30
    Minority Interest0.21-0.02-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.302.934.20
    Equity Share Capital24.5324.5324.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.240.34
    Diluted EPS0.570.240.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.600.240.34
    Diluted EPS0.570.240.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

