Marine Electric Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.80 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.5% from Rs. 109.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2022 up 73.65% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.00 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

Marine Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.

Marine Electric shares closed at 39.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.33% returns over the last 6 months and 14.91% over the last 12 months.