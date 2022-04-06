Marico: Volumes remain elusive, marginal profit growth seen in Q4

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Marico’s (CMP: Rs 541; Market capitalisation: Rs 69,940 crore) consolidated revenue growth is likely to be in high single digit year on year (YoY) compared with 34 percent in the March 2021 quarter and 13 percent in the December 2021. This growth rate is likely to be the lowest in the last five quarters. Revenue growth for India business (77 percent of consolidated revenues) in the March 2022 quarter will be in low single digit, compared to 11 percent in...