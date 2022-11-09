 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marico Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,909.00 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marico are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,909.00 crore in September 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 1,916.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.00 crore in September 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 329.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 439.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.54% from Rs. 424.00 crore in September 2021.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2021.

Marico shares closed at 504.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -10.13% over the last 12 months.

Marico
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,909.00 1,976.00 1,916.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,909.00 1,976.00 1,916.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,076.00 983.00 1,186.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 140.00 121.00 111.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.00 74.00 -93.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 100.00 103.00 96.00
Depreciation 25.00 25.00 23.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 112.00 109.00 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 210.00 204.00 320.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 283.00 357.00 273.00
Other Income 131.00 132.00 128.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 414.00 489.00 401.00
Interest 10.00 8.00 8.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 404.00 481.00 393.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 404.00 481.00 393.00
Tax 70.00 94.00 64.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 334.00 387.00 329.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 334.00 387.00 329.00
Equity Share Capital 129.00 129.00 129.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.58 3.00 2.55
Diluted EPS 2.58 2.99 2.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.58 3.00 2.55
Diluted EPS 2.58 2.99 2.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:23 am
