    Marico Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,909.00 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marico are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,909.00 crore in September 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 1,916.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.00 crore in September 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 329.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 439.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.54% from Rs. 424.00 crore in September 2021.

    Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2021.

    Marico shares closed at 504.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -10.13% over the last 12 months.

    Marico
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,909.001,976.001,916.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,909.001,976.001,916.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,076.00983.001,186.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods140.00121.00111.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.0074.00-93.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.00103.0096.00
    Depreciation25.0025.0023.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses112.00109.00--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses210.00204.00320.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax283.00357.00273.00
    Other Income131.00132.00128.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax414.00489.00401.00
    Interest10.008.008.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax404.00481.00393.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax404.00481.00393.00
    Tax70.0094.0064.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities334.00387.00329.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period334.00387.00329.00
    Equity Share Capital129.00129.00129.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.583.002.55
    Diluted EPS2.582.992.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.583.002.55
    Diluted EPS2.582.992.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:23 am