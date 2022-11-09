Marico Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,909.00 crore, down 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,909.00 crore in September 2022 down 0.37% from Rs. 1,916.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.00 crore in September 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 329.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 439.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.54% from Rs. 424.00 crore in September 2021.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in September 2021.

Marico shares closed at 504.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -10.13% over the last 12 months.