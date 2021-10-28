Marico Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,916.00 crore, up 23.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,916.00 crore in September 2021 up 23.61% from Rs. 1,550.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.00 crore in September 2021 up 5.11% from Rs. 313.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 424.00 crore in September 2021 down 0% from Rs. 424.00 crore in September 2020.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.42 in September 2020.

Marico shares closed at 575.45 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.88% returns over the last 6 months and 58.53% over the last 12 months.