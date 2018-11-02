Marico Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,496.75 crore, up 20.1% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,496.75 crore in September 2018 up 20.1% from Rs. 1,246.28 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.23 crore in September 2018 up 40.5% from Rs. 160.31 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 307.92 crore in September 2018 up 34.22% from Rs. 229.41 crore in September 2017.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2017.

Marico shares closed at 320.00 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.90% returns over the last 6 months and 1.28% over the last 12 months.