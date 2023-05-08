Marico Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,702.00 crore, up 0.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,702.00 crore in March 2023 up 0.95% from Rs. 1,686.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.00 crore in March 2023 down 30.38% from Rs. 293.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 309.00 crore in March 2023 down 17.16% from Rs. 373.00 crore in March 2022.

Marico EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.27 in March 2022.

Marico shares closed at 493.60 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.03% over the last 12 months.