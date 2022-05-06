 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marico Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,686.00 crore, up 5.11% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marico are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,686.00 crore in March 2022 up 5.11% from Rs. 1,604.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 293.00 crore in March 2022 up 20.08% from Rs. 244.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 373.00 crore in March 2022 up 9.06% from Rs. 342.00 crore in March 2021.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in March 2021.

Marico shares closed at 519.75 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.48% returns over the last 6 months and 14.16% over the last 12 months.

Marico
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,686.00 1,855.00 1,604.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,686.00 1,855.00 1,604.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 932.00 1,019.00 913.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 105.00 95.00 80.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.00 27.00 -10.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 85.00 92.00 95.00
Depreciation 24.00 26.00 28.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 115.00 -- 102.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 211.00 323.00 190.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.00 273.00 206.00
Other Income 126.00 74.00 108.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 349.00 347.00 314.00
Interest 8.00 8.00 6.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 341.00 339.00 308.00
Exceptional Items -- -- -27.00
P/L Before Tax 341.00 339.00 281.00
Tax 48.00 61.00 37.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 293.00 278.00 244.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 293.00 278.00 244.00
Equity Share Capital 129.00 129.00 129.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.27 2.16 1.88
Diluted EPS 2.27 2.15 1.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.27 2.16 1.88
Diluted EPS 2.27 2.15 1.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
