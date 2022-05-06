Marico Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,686.00 crore, up 5.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,686.00 crore in March 2022 up 5.11% from Rs. 1,604.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 293.00 crore in March 2022 up 20.08% from Rs. 244.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 373.00 crore in March 2022 up 9.06% from Rs. 342.00 crore in March 2021.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in March 2021.

Marico shares closed at 519.75 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.48% returns over the last 6 months and 14.16% over the last 12 months.