Marico Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,604.00 crore, up 35.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,604.00 crore in March 2021 up 35.02% from Rs. 1,188.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.00 crore in March 2021 up 7.49% from Rs. 227.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 342.00 crore in March 2021 up 5.88% from Rs. 323.00 crore in March 2020.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2020.

Marico shares closed at 409.85 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.14% returns over the last 6 months and 41.50% over the last 12 months.