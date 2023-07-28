English
    Marico Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,841.00 crore, down 6.83% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marico are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,841.00 crore in June 2023 down 6.83% from Rs. 1,976.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 307.00 crore in June 2023 down 20.67% from Rs. 387.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 440.00 crore in June 2023 down 14.4% from Rs. 514.00 crore in June 2022.

    Marico EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2022.

    Marico shares closed at 554.05 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.88% returns over the last 6 months and 7.69% over the last 12 months.

    Marico
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,841.001,702.001,976.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,841.001,702.001,976.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials854.00876.00983.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods88.0090.00121.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks67.0018.0074.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost114.00108.00103.00
    Depreciation25.0031.0025.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses119.00113.00109.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses196.00218.00204.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax378.00248.00357.00
    Other Income37.0030.00132.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax415.00278.00489.00
    Interest7.009.008.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax408.00269.00481.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax408.00269.00481.00
    Tax101.0065.0094.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities307.00204.00387.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period307.00204.00387.00
    Equity Share Capital129.00129.00129.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.381.583.00
    Diluted EPS2.371.572.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.381.583.00
    Diluted EPS2.371.572.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 28, 2023

