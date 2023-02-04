 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marico Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,891.00 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marico are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,891.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 1,855.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.00 crore in December 2022 down 8.63% from Rs. 278.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.00 crore in December 2022 up 0.54% from Rs. 373.00 crore in December 2021.

Marico
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,891.00 1,909.00 1,855.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,891.00 1,909.00 1,855.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 887.00 1,076.00 1,019.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 115.00 140.00 95.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 121.00 -37.00 27.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.00 100.00 92.00
Depreciation 28.00 25.00 26.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 112.00 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 330.00 210.00 323.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 312.00 283.00 273.00
Other Income 35.00 131.00 74.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 347.00 414.00 347.00
Interest 9.00 10.00 8.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 338.00 404.00 339.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 338.00 404.00 339.00
Tax 84.00 70.00 61.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 254.00 334.00 278.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 254.00 334.00 278.00
Equity Share Capital 129.00 129.00 129.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 2.58 2.16
Diluted EPS 1.97 2.58 2.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 2.58 2.16
Diluted EPS 1.97 2.58 2.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited