Marico Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,891.00 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,891.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.94% from Rs. 1,855.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.00 crore in December 2022 down 8.63% from Rs. 278.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.00 crore in December 2022 up 0.54% from Rs. 373.00 crore in December 2021.