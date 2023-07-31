Marico shares fall 2% on lower Q1 topline, but brokerages remain bullish

Marico’s Parachute volume declined 2 percent year-on-year in Q1FY23, said the company in­ it an exchange filing.

Shares of Marico traded 1.9 percent lower at Rs 563.45 around 10.11am​ on July 31 after the company’s revenue from operations fell 3 percent over last year to Rs 2,477 crore.

Morgan Stanley has an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625. The foreign brokerage firm said that deflation in Marico’s entire business will fade away going ahead. “Earnings Before Income. Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew by a stronger-than-expected gross margin,” said Morgan Stanley in a note to clients on July 31.

Macquarie has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625. “Marico expects the volume growth to improve from Q2FY24 and should result in positive sales growth in H2FY24,” said the foreign brokerage firm in a brokerage flash on July 31.

Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 690. The domestic brokerage firm sees a 20 percent upside in the stock. “Marico’s Q1FY24 sales came in below our estimate owing to pricing interventions in key domestic portfolios last year and further price cuts in Saffola Oils during the quarter,” it said in a July 31 report.

Marico’s Parachute hair oil volume declined 2 percent on-year in Q1FY23, said the company in­ an exchange filing. Value Added Hair Oils had a flat quarter, due to a slowdown in personal care in rural markets. Saffola Edible Oils registered a low double-digit growth in the same period. Marico attributed the lower volume growth to reduced inventory levels as vegetable oil prices declined sharply during the quarter. A production cut was taken so that manufacturing was not undertaken with expensive raw materials.

Marico manufactures skincare, haircare, and food products.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​