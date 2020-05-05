Marico Q4FY20 results: Key highlights of concall

Marico's consolidated adjusted profit fell 2.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 209 crore, and revenue degrew by 7 percent YoY to Rs 1,496 crore in quarter ended March 2020.

The reported consolidated profit dropped 50.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 199 crore, while the volume degrowth was 3 percent in domestic business.

It also expects double digit growth in Saffola portfolio in the near term.

"The company is optimistic of maintaining operating margin at 20 percent in FY21. The company's food business has reached to Rs 200 crore on yearly basis," company said in its concall.

Here are the highlights of Marico's Q4FY20 earnings call compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Management Participants: Saugata Gupta - MD & CEO, Vivek Karve - CFO

For the company, January and February were better than previous two quarters. If COVID-19 would not happened, primary volume of the company would have grown at mid-single digit.

The company has gained market share in 90-95 percent of its product portfolio.

The company is extending credit selectively and has given COVID-19 insurance to all of its distributors, sales force and third party.

Q4FY20 Result:

VAHO business: Sluggish growth in Premium part of the portfolio and zero sales in last 7 days of the quarter led to VAHO portfolio decline by 11 percent.

Saffola business (up by 25 percent YoY in Volume terms): Pantry hoardings of households worked as bonus for already strong growing Saffola business.

The company has launched Mediker Hand Sanitizer and Veggie Clean.

Bangladesh (up by 6 percent in constant currency terms) and South East Asia (up by 5 percent) is relatively less impacted as restricted lockdown imposed to the last few days of the quarter.

MENA (down by around 50 percent in constant currency terms) and South Africa (down by 26 percent) business impacted considerably due to lock down and Marco economic headwind there earlier to this.

For FY20: The company ended with the domestic volume growth of 2 percent. Domestic business grew by 1 percent in volume terms while International business posted a growth of 5 percent in constant currency terms.

Free operating cash flow of the company registered a growth of 10 percent to Rs 1,040 crore.

Current business environment and outlook:

Production resumed in all of the location although at reduced scale. The company is back to its 70-80 percent of monthly run rate of FY20.

Near term market outlook remains volatile.

Parachute portfolio: Management is optimistic of gaining market share from marginal players considering their constraints related to working capital and access of distribution.

VAHO portfolio: Down trading may happen which may benefit the company as it has better value portfolio.

Saffola portfolio: Expects double digit growth in the near term on the back of health awareness and doubling of cooking occasions in loyal consumers.

The company is optimistic of maintaining operating margin at 20 percent in FY21.

Copra prices to remain benign. Follow mild bearish trend.

The company's food business has reached to Rs 200 crore on the yearly basis.

The company will reduce invest in discretionary personal care business and focus on core categories to boost market share.

Distribution: 70-75 percent of distributors are operating with around 50-60 percent of the capacity.

The company’s current direct reach is 1 million and overall reach is 5.3 million.

Advertising and Promotion: management expects 100 bps reductions in A&P in FY21.

International business (IB): Management expects recovery in Bangladesh, Vietnam and Middle East business in FY21.

: Most likely of open up early. The company is planning to enter into two new categories in next 1-2 years. Non Parachute portfolio is expected to become ~40 percent in next 2 year.