Marico Q4 results: Net profit up 13.2% to Rs 257 crore

FMCG firm & largest hair oil maker Marico Ltd reported an increase of 13.2 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 257 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 227 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations during January-March 2022 jumped 7 per cent to Rs 2,161 crore, compared with Rs 2012 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA increased from Rs 319 crore to Rs 346 crore in the fourth quarter on a year-on-year basis. And, EBITDA Margin was at 16%, as compared to 15.8% in Q4FY21, up by 20 bps.

Revenue from the domestic market jumped 5%, with 1% underlying volume growth. The International business delivered 12% constant currency growth in the quarter.

The FMCG major in its statement said, "In India, rising inflation levels, exacerbated by geo-political tensions, continued to weigh down the

overall consumption sentiment, and even more so in rural. FMCG market continued to decline in Q4 in volume terms."

The company also said while the domestic business was steady in a challenging consumption environment, the international business posted

a healthy double-digit revenue growth.

Shares of Marico Ltd on May 5 settled at Rs 520.45 on the BSE, up 0.15 per cent (or 0.80 points) from the previous close.