you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marico Q4 profit falls over 50% to Rs 199 crore, but margin expands on lower input costs

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY20 dropped 7 percent to Rs 1,496 crore compared to same quarter previous fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
FMCG company Marico on May 4 reported a massive 50.6 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit to Rs 199 crore, impacted by a coronavirus-led shutdown of operations in the last week of March.

Profit in the corresponding period last year was at Rs 403 crore. There was an exceptional loss of Rs 10 crore during the quarter.

During the March quarter, the company said it had recognised an impairment loss of Rs 10 crore towards goodwill arising out of South African Hair styling brand ISO Plus acquired through its subsidiary Marico South Africa (PTY) which was disclosed under exceptional items.

Close

Consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY20 dropped 7 percent to Rs 1,496 crore compared to the same quarter previous fiscal, with volume degrowth of 3 percent in domestic business.

Domestic revenue in Q4 declined 7.6 percent to Rs 1,146 crore and international business degrew by 5.1 percent to Rs 350 crore YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 4.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 282 crore in the quarter ended March 2020.

But EBITDA margin expanded to 18.85 percent in Q4FY20 from 18.27 percent in Q4FY19 due to lower raw material cost, advertising and sales promotion expenses, and lower employee cost.

"As a result of COVID-19 outbreak, the operations were temporarily disrupted at manufacturing, warehouse and distribution locations of Marico India. Further, International businesses were also temporarily disrupted with many of the territories experiencing partial or complete lockdown in the last week of March 2020," Marico said in its BSE filing.

During the last week of March, the group could register sales largely in the edible oils and foods portfolio, which fall under the essential goods category, it added.

"Impacted by rural slowdown, saturation in hair oil and intensified competition in edible oil category, Marico has been witnessing de-growth in sales over last two quarters," ICICI Direct said.

"With lockdown into effect from March 22, these problems seem to have escalated for the company further impacting its financials. Though Saffola has managed to post robust growth during the quarter, we believe with lockdown situation prevalent in May 2020 in many parts of India, Q1FY21E would also remain negatively impacted for the company," it added.

First Published on May 4, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #Marico #Results

