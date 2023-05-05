Marico Q4 net profit up 18% at Rs 305 crore, revenue rises 3.6%

Revenue from operations grew 3.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,240 crore. Representative Image

Parachute oil maker Marico on May 5 reported a 18.6 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 305 crore for the Jan-March 2023 quarter against Rs 257 crore in the year-ago period.

The bottom line included 'other income’, which includes one-time gain of Rs 28 crore on sale of land in one of the overseas locations.

Revenue from operations grew 3.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,240 crore. On the operating front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was up 13.6 percent YoY at Rs 393 crore. Margins expanded to 17.5 percent from 16 percent in the year-ago period.

The company's domestic volume growth came in at 5 percent for the quarter.

"Urban consumption has remained steady in the past few quarters; however, signs of visible buoyancy are awaited. The rural sector has most likely bottomed-out as the declining trend reversed in this quarter," the company said in a press release.

Consistent focus on strengthening brand equity across portfolios and execution translated into ~90 percent of the portfolio either gaining or sustaining market shares and ~85 percent of the portfolio either gaining or sustaining penetration, it added.

In the quarter, Parachute Rigids posted 9-percent volume growth, Value Added Hair Oil clocked 13-percent value growth, while foods business grew 18-percent to close near the Rs 600-crore revenue mark.

The Saffola franchise, comprising refined edible oils and foods, declined 9 percent in value terms, given the low teen revenue decline in edible oils, the company said.

FY24 Outlook

Marico is looking to drive volume-led growth and market share gains across its portfolio. It expects a gradual uptick in revenue growth as pricing interventions come into the base in the first half of FY24.

"We expect gross margin to expand by 200-250 basis points and operating margin to move up by more than 100 basis points in FY24 with easing raw material prices," said the management.

Over the medium term, the company holds its aspiration to deliver 13-15 percent revenue growth on the back of 8-10 percent domestic volume growth in the domestic business.