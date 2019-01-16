Marico Q3 PAT seen up 16.1% YoY to Rs. 259.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs. 259.2 crore up 16.1% year-on-year (up 18.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,900.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 26 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 370.6 crore.

