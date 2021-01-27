MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Marico Q3 net profit rises 13% to Rs 312 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 276 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

PTI
January 27, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
Image: Pixabay

Image: Pixabay

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.04 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 312 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 276 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations of the company went up by 16.33 percent to Rs 2,122 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,824 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Marico said in a BSE filing.

Marico said in Q3FY21, revenue from operations grew on the back of a strong domestic volume growth of 15 percent and a constant currency growth of 8 percent in the international business.

In the India business, the company witnessed robust demand trends across more than 95 percent of its portfolio amidst steadily improving consumer confidence and a declining COVID-19 graph, the firm said.

Close

Related stories

"Traditional trade led the growth… The company also continued to operate at reduced distributor inventory levels. Among the alternate channels, e-commerce witnessed augmented growth and modern trade also recovered sequentially to end flattish on a year-on-year basis,” it said.

The FMCG major said during the quarter, as key raw materials witnessed inflationary trends, the company increased effective consumer pricing in select portfolios, while continuing to absorb the cost pressure to a certain extent.

Marico’s portfolio of brands include Parachute, Saffola, Hair & Care, Nihar Naturals, Livon, Set Wet, Mediker, Revive and Beardo.

Shares of Marico Ltd were trading 0.52 percent lower at Rs 408.20 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Marico Ltd #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2021 03:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.