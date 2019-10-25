Marico Q2 profit jumps 17% YoY to Rs 253cr

Marico has registered a 17 percent year-on-year jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 253 crore against a profit of Rs 216 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue fell marginally to Rs 1,829 crore against Rs 1,837 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 15.7 percent to Rs 353 crore, while EBITDA margin rose 270 bps to 19.3 percent.

The board declared an interim dividend of 275 percent at Rs 2.75 per equity share for FY20.