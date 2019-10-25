Marico Q2 profit jumps 17% YoY to Rs 253cr

The board declared an interim dividend of 275 percent at Rs 2.75 per equity share for FY20
Marico has registered a 17 percent year-on-year jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 253 crore against a profit of Rs 216 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue fell marginally to Rs 1,829 crore against Rs 1,837 crore.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 15.7 percent to Rs 353 crore, while EBITDA margin rose 270 bps to 19.3 percent.
The board declared an interim dividend of 275 percent at Rs 2.75 per equity share for FY20.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .