Marico Q2 preview: Margins likely to be under pressure on raw material price inflation

Marico will be reporting its results on November 1. It is expected to witness some pressure on its margins on the back of raw material price inflation, multiple brokerages have said.

They expect volume growth to be in the range of 5-8 percent for Parachute, Saffola and VAHO segments.

Here is a gist of what brokerages expect from its September quarter show.

Brokerage: Emkay | PAT: Rs 208.9 crore

The brokerage house is penciling in volume growth in Parachute/Saffola/VAHO of 5 percent/5 percent/6 percent. The domestic business could grow 20 percent due to price hike taken on the back of raw material price inflation.

International business should report 12 percent growth due to the recovery in Vietnam, analysts at the firm wrote in their report.

However, margins could be under pressure due to raw material price inflation.

Brokerage: ICICI Securities | PAT: Rs 239.9 crore

The company could witness 19.2 percent sales growth primarily led by strong growth in the domestic business on account of 25 percent increase in Parachute prices.

The price increase has been on account of 15 percent YoY increase in copra prices.

“The international business is expected to increase 10.5 percent during the quarter. On account of a steep price hike taken in the Parachute portfolio, we expect operating margins to expand 100 bps.”

Motilal Oswal | PAT: Rs 250 crore

The broking firm expects sales to grow 17 percent YoY to Rs 1,970 crore, with 12 percent growth in domestic volumes.

Parachute, VAHO and Saffola should post 10 percent, 12 percent and 13 percent volume growth, respectively.

EBITDA is expected to grow at 7.9 percent YoY, with margin contraction of 150 bps YoY to 17.8 percent in Q1FY19. Adjusted PAT is projected to grow by 7.7 percent YoY to Rs 250 crore.

Key issues to watch for

Comments on volume growth trends across key categories

Outlook for raw materials

Margin expansion and guidance for the international business

Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | PAT: Rs 193.8 crore

The research firm models 14.8 percent topline growth in the domestic business driven by 6.5 percent volume growth and around 8.5 percent realization improvement.

It is penciling in volume growth of 4 percent, 2 percent and 10 percent in Parachute rigid, Saffola and VAHO, respectively.

It expect EBITDA margin contraction to be restricted to 114 bps yoy due to cost controls and leverage benefits.

Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | PAT: Rs 214 crore

The brokerage estimates 7.5 percent India and parachute volume growth.