Marico Q2 PAT seen up 5.1% YoY to Rs. 190 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs. 190 crore up 5.1% year-on-year (down 25.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,720 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 5.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 270 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.