Marico Q2 PAT seen up 0.3% YoY to Rs. 309.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

Oct 12, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,491.6 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs. 309.9 crore up 0.3% year-on-year (down 16.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 441 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Oct 12, 2022 01:52 pm
