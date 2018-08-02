Marico Q1 profit up 10% at Rs 260 crore; meets estimates

FMCG major Marico has reported net profit growth of 10.35 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 260.1 crore for the first quarter ended June, backed by the statistical effect of a low base.

The profit in the corresponding period of last fiscal was at Rs 235.9 crore, down 12 percent YoY due to disruption in trade channels ahead of the implementation of the goods and services tax.

A Reuters poll had estimated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 261.5 crore.

Revenue from operations in Q1 increased 20.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,027 crore with India business growing 23 percent to Rs 1,627.6 crore and international segment rising 9 percent to 399.16 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 355 crore with EBITDA margin at 17.5 percent contracting 180 basis point from 19.3 percent a year ago.

Gross margins ((down 523 bps YoY) continued to remain under pressure owing to the unrelenting inflation in copra prices against a benign input cost environment in the base quarter.

The company's domestic business EBIT was up 8.2 percent at Rs 297.6 crore while international business EBIT showed Rs 79.3 crore a rise of 7.6 percent growth YoY.

Volume growth during the quarter was 12.4 percent, on the back of wide-ranging recovery in volumes across portfolios.

Value growth for the quarter was also driven by price hikes taken in the Coconut Oil portfolio to counter the significant copra price inflation in FY18, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company also said it will retain target of 8-10 percent volume growth for FY19 and beyond. It will also retain double-digit constant current growth target in international business.

The operating margin during Q1FY19 was 19.0 percent before corporate allocations as against 21.8 percent for the same period last year.

Pressure on margins sustained due to consumption of higher cost copra inventory during the quarter, which was partially offset by the price increases in Parachute Rigids and tighter cost management.

The company will continue to focus on a balanced approach towards volume growth and profitable margins. In the medium term, the company said it will be comfortable at 20 percent plus EBITDA margins.

Categories:

Parachute Rigids grew by 9 percent in volumes. With a volume market share of ~59 percent, the coconut oil franchise continued to gain market share on a MAT basis as offtakes grew ahead of the category.

Saffola Edible Oils posted a volume growth 10 percent on the back of focused marketing & promotion initiatives. Healthy Foods continued its good run, posting a growth of 23 percent in value terms.

Saffola Masala Oats consolidated its value market share at 69 percent (June 2018 MAT) in the flavoured oats category.

Premium Hair Nourishment and Male Grooming posted a strong performance during the quarter.