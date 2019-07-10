Marico Q1 PAT seen up 13.2% YoY to Rs. 294.5 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs. 294.5 crore up 13.2% year-on-year (down 27.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 37.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,207 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 41 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 399 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.