Marico Q1 PAT may dip 8.2% YoY to Rs. 356 cr: Arihant Capital

marico7_300[1]_91155050

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs. 356 crore down 8.2% year-on-year (up 34.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 31.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,532 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 46 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 466 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More