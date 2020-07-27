Marico Q1 beats estimates, profit jumps 23% to Rs 388 crore

FMCG company Marico on June 27 reported a 23.2 percent year-on-year increase in profit for the June quarter boosted by exceptional gain with respect to new subsidiary, but even after excluding exceptional gain, the overall earnings beat analysts’ expectations. Lower tax cost and better operating performance also boosted profitability.

Consolidated profit increased to Rs 388 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 compared to Rs 315 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, as it reported exceptional gain of Rs 64 crore against loss of Rs 19 crore in same period.

On June 30 this year, the company has acquired the remaining 55 percent stake in ZED Lifestyle (which was earlier its joint venture) and converted it into a wholly owned subsidiary.

"On obtaining the control, the company has re-measured the existing stake at fair value and has recognised the re-measurement gain in the consolidated statement of profit and loss in accordance with Ind AS," Marico said, adding net profit excluding this adjustment for the quarter ended June 2020 would have been Rs 338 crore.

Exceptional items also included expenses with respect to voluntary retirement scheme offered to the employees on the close of operations at the Kanjikode factory.

Consolidated revenue declined 11.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,925 crore hit by lockdown. India business declined 14.5 percent to Rs 1,480 crore while international business reported 2.3 percent increase in revenue at Rs 445 crore YoY.

At operating level, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 1.3 percent to Rs 467 crore due to 140 bps improvement in gross margin following lower raw material cost and margin expanded 300 bps to 24.3 percent in Q1FY21 YoY due to 37 percent YoY cut in advertising and promotion expenses.

All numbers were ahead of analysts’ estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 293 crore on revenue at Rs 1,868 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 413 crore with margin at 22.1 percent for the quarter, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The stock closed at Rs 350.45, down 1.89 percent on the BSE.