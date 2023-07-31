English
    Marico: Outlook improving on the back of margin recovery, likely volume growth

    Foods business likely to be the growth engine, going forward. Its growth, compared to other categories, will be higher

    Nandish Shah
    Neha Gupta
    July 31, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    Marico: Outlook improving on the back of margin recovery, likely volume growth

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Key highlights Gross and operating margin improvement Volume growth likely to pick in H2FY24 Market share in core business remained stable Long-term investors can add and accumulate stock on declines The June 2023 quarter results for Marico (CMP: Rs 574; Market capitalisation: Rs 74,274 crore) came in line with expectations. India business saw a volume growth of 3 percent on the back of destocking by the trade in the Saffola brand of oils, owing to a sharp fall in vegetable oil prices and the last...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers