Marico: Outlook improving on the back of margin recovery, likely volume growth

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Key highlights Gross and operating margin improvement Volume growth likely to pick in H2FY24 Market share in core business remained stable Long-term investors can add and accumulate stock on declines The June 2023 quarter results for Marico (CMP: Rs 574; Market capitalisation: Rs 74,274 crore) came in line with expectations. India business saw a volume growth of 3 percent on the back of destocking by the trade in the Saffola brand of oils, owing to a sharp fall in vegetable oil prices and the last...