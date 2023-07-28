Marico Q1: Net profit jumps 15% to Rs 436 crore, revenue falls 3%, beats estimates

Marico Q1 results

Marico Ltd. on July 28 reported consolidated net profit at Rs 436 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 15.6 percent from Rs 377 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue of the company is Rs 2,477 crore, falling 3.1 percent from Rs 2,558 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter was at Rs 574crore growing by 9 percent. EBIDTA margin was at 23.2 percent and grew by 253 bps YoY.

The company said in their investor presentation that FMCG volume growth stays in positive territory and pricing growth tapering sequentially while growth likely to be volume-led going ahead.

The company also said that higher pricing will still weigh on rural demand. Erratic weather patterns, early onset of El-Nino and spatial distribution of rainfall could influence recovery in overall sentiment.

Profit was largely in line while revenue missed estimates. According to a CNBC poll of brokerages, profit estimate was Rs 416 crore while revenue was Rs 2500 crore.

The domestic business registered a volume growth of 3 percent, subdued by one-off channel inventory adjustments on account of two factors - destocking by trade in Saffola Oils owing to a sharp fall in vegetable oil prices and the last phase of trade scheme rationalization in core categories, implemented by the Company to correct the historical Q1 revenue skew, the company said in a release.

The International business continued its strong growth momentum and delivered constant currency growth of 9 percent, amidst macroeconomic and currency devaluation headwinds in some of the geographies.

"We remain confident of an improving trajectory of growth in the domestic

business and sustained momentum in the international business. We have delivered robust margin expansion on the back of a softening input cost environment and expect to deliver healthy profitability this year." said Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO.

Talking about outlook the company said expectations of a gradual volume recovery, especially in rural, remains intact. However, the impact of erratic weather patterns on agri-incomes to be monitored. Revenue growth to

move into positive territory in H2. With incremental gross margin tailwinds in Q1, the company expects highest ever operating margin (20 percent+) in FY24.

Over the medium term, the company holds aspirations to deliver 13-15 percent revenue growth on the back of 8-10 percent domestic volume growth in the domestic business and double-digit constant currency growth in the international business. The company also aims to maintain consolidated operating margin above the threshold of 19 percent over the medium term, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On July 28, share price of Marico closed 3.41 percent higher to Rs 572.95 on NSE.