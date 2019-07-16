Marico Industries Q1 PAT seen up 21.5% YoY to Rs. 315.8 cr: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Marico Industries to report net profit at Rs. 315.8 crore up 21.5% year-on-year (up 44.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8 percent Y-o-Y (up 36 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,188.9 crore, according to Reliance Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 24.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 56 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 441.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.