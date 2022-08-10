Marico: Gradual path to recovery

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q1FY23 results of Marico (CMP: Rs 523; Market capitalisation: Rs 67646 crore) were in line with expectations. The domestic business had a soft quarter on the back of a challenging environment coupled with category-specific headwinds in saffola edible oil. June 2022 quarter performance Standalone business (India: 75 percent of the consolidated revenues): Revenues declined 3 percent on the back a 6 percent drop in volumes. Marico saw a double-digit decline in saffola oil. Excluding saffola, volume growth was 1 percent....