Marico down 3% as revenue grows in low teens, hit by slowing demand amid sticky inflation

Shares of Marico fell nearly 3% after the FMCG firm yesterday reported its consolidated revenue as having grown in low teens for the October-December quarter as continued inflation slowed demand.

The stock hit a low of Rs 498 on BSE. At 9.45 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 499.50, down 2.85% from its previous close. India’s benchmark Sensex rose 0.31% to 59344.78 points.

“The quarter was characterised by slowing consumption patterns which affected the sector as a whole. This was mainly due to continuing inflation impacting overall disposable incomes as well as rising mobility unleashing some degree of pent-up demand for discretionary goods, services and out-of-home consumption,” Marico said in a BSE notice.

Despite near-term softness in rural consumption, Nomura sees Marico as a strong beneficiary of a resilient core, and expects significant future growth vectors in new/recovering categories.

Marico’s revenue growth in the quarter was in double digits, while volumes were flat owing to weaker consumption sentiment and a strong base.

The firm said its parachute coconut oil had a muted quarter on a high base. Value added hair oils posted softer growth in value terms but delivered double-digit value growth on a two-year compound annual rate basis. The Saffola franchise grew in high teens in value terms, led by strong growth of over 20% in the foods category which is on course to reach the Rs 5 billion mark in revenues this year.

However, saffola edible oils volumes dropped. The premium personal care category posted broad-based double-digit growth. Digital-first brands, Beardo and Just Herbs, were in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, the firm said its international operations delivered high-teen constant currency growth on a healthy base. All markets fared positively, led by Bangladesh and a smart recovery in Vietnam, it added.

Marico said it expects gross margin to improve sequentially, but remain lower year-on-year. Operating margin is expected to be near the levels of the preceding quarter.

Nomura expects growth from a resilient core Parachute coconut oil portfolio and new future growth engines – digital-first portfolio (Beardo, Just Herbs, Coco Soul, Pure Sense – targeting Rs 450-500 crore sales by FY24) and foods (oats, noodles, honey, soya chunks – targeting Rs 850-1000 crore sales by FY24).

It also sees growth from a gradual turnaround in personal care and value-added hair oil categories aided by price correction in the bottom-of-the-pyramid and economic recovery.

“We expect distribution expansion in rural markets to improve visibility for medium-term growth. Both Marico’s key raw materials (copra and edible oil) are witnessing deflationary trends, and Marico will likely be one of the few FMCG companies to not see any pressure on gross profit margin from the fourth quarter of finanical year 2022,” the Nomura report added. The brokerage firm has maintained a buy rating and kept a target price of Rs 665 a share.