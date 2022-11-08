 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Marico Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,496.00 crore, up 3.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marico are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,496.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.18% from Rs. 2,419.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 301.00 crore in September 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 309.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 452.00 crore in September 2022 up 0.89% from Rs. 448.00 crore in September 2021.

Marico EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2021.

Marico shares closed at 539.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.16% returns over the last 6 months and -4.02% over the last 12 months.

Marico
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,496.00 2,558.00 2,419.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,496.00 2,558.00 2,419.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,246.00 1,185.00 1,345.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 183.00 139.00 131.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.00 82.00 -84.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 166.00 156.00 153.00
Depreciation 37.00 36.00 33.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 213.00 199.00 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 277.00 269.00 451.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 396.00 492.00 390.00
Other Income 19.00 17.00 25.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 415.00 509.00 415.00
Interest 15.00 10.00 10.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 400.00 499.00 405.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 400.00 499.00 405.00
Tax 93.00 122.00 89.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 307.00 377.00 316.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 307.00 377.00 316.00
Minority Interest -6.00 -6.00 -7.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 301.00 371.00 309.00
Equity Share Capital 129.00 129.00 129.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.32 2.88 2.39
Diluted EPS 2.32 2.87 2.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.32 2.88 2.39
Diluted EPS 2.32 2.87 2.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:44 pm
