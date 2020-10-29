172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|marico-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1989-00-crore-up-8-75-y-o-y-6033191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marico Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,989.00 crore, up 8.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marico are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,989.00 crore in September 2020 up 8.75% from Rs. 1,829.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.00 crore in September 2020 up 6.88% from Rs. 247.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 416.00 crore in September 2020 up 7.22% from Rs. 388.00 crore in September 2019.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2019.

Marico shares closed at 363.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.13% returns over the last 6 months and -0.98% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,989.001,925.001,829.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,989.001,925.001,829.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,010.00830.00887.00
Purchase of Traded Goods83.0059.0044.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-59.0095.00-10.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost137.00135.00127.00
Depreciation33.0034.0035.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses189.00137.00--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses240.00202.00428.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax356.00433.00318.00
Other Income27.0019.0035.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax383.00452.00353.00
Interest8.009.0013.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax375.00443.00340.00
Exceptional Items-33.0064.00--
P/L Before Tax342.00507.00340.00
Tax69.00117.0088.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities273.00390.00252.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period273.00390.00252.00
Minority Interest-9.00-7.00-6.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates---2.001.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates264.00381.00247.00
Equity Share Capital129.00129.00129.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.052.951.92
Diluted EPS2.052.941.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.052.951.92
Diluted EPS2.052.941.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Marico #Personal Care #Results

