Marico Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,989.00 crore, up 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,989.00 crore in September 2020 up 8.75% from Rs. 1,829.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.00 crore in September 2020 up 6.88% from Rs. 247.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 416.00 crore in September 2020 up 7.22% from Rs. 388.00 crore in September 2019.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2019.

Marico shares closed at 363.00 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.13% returns over the last 6 months and -0.98% over the last 12 months.