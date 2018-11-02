Marico Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,836.82 crore, Up 19.56% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,836.82 2,026.79 1,536.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,836.82 2,026.79 1,536.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,012.23 1,062.18 778.38 Purchase of Traded Goods 33.22 33.57 21.62 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.77 73.89 14.42 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 114.55 114.65 107.51 Depreciation 22.39 22.44 23.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 175.82 165.71 160.13 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 223.71 221.89 195.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 271.67 332.46 235.58 Other Income 29.21 24.01 21.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 300.88 356.47 257.02 Interest 5.67 5.29 3.52 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 295.21 351.18 253.50 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 295.21 351.18 253.50 Tax 77.62 91.31 67.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 217.59 259.87 185.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 217.59 259.87 185.60 Minority Interest -4.04 -4.44 -3.61 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.67 0.26 -0.56 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 214.22 255.69 181.43 Equity Share Capital 129.09 129.09 129.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.66 1.98 1.41 Diluted EPS 1.66 1.98 1.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.66 1.98 1.41 Diluted EPS 1.66 1.98 1.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited