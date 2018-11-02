Marico Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,836.82 crore, Up 19.56% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marico are: Net Sales at Rs 1,836.82 crore in September 2018 Up 19.56% from Rs. 1,536.29 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.22 crore in September 2018 Up 18.07% from Rs. 181.43 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 323.27 crore in September 2018 Up 15.23% from Rs. 280.54 crore in September 2017. Marico EPS has Increased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.41 in September 2017. Marico shares closed at 320.00 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.90% returns over the last 6 months and 1.28% over the last 12 months. Marico Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,836.82 2,026.79 1,536.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,836.82 2,026.79 1,536.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,012.23 1,062.18 778.38 Purchase of Traded Goods 33.22 33.57 21.62 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.77 73.89 14.42 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 114.55 114.65 107.51 Depreciation 22.39 22.44 23.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 175.82 165.71 160.13 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 223.71 221.89 195.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 271.67 332.46 235.58 Other Income 29.21 24.01 21.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 300.88 356.47 257.02 Interest 5.67 5.29 3.52 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 295.21 351.18 253.50 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 295.21 351.18 253.50 Tax 77.62 91.31 67.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 217.59 259.87 185.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 217.59 259.87 185.60 Minority Interest -4.04 -4.44 -3.61 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.67 0.26 -0.56 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 214.22 255.69 181.43 Equity Share Capital 129.09 129.09 129.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.66 1.98 1.41 Diluted EPS 1.66 1.98 1.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.66 1.98 1.41 Diluted EPS 1.66 1.98 1.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:38 pm