    Marico Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,240.00 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marico are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,240.00 crore in March 2023 up 3.66% from Rs. 2,161.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.00 crore in March 2023 up 20.32% from Rs. 251.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 461.00 crore in March 2023 up 24.59% from Rs. 370.00 crore in March 2022.

    Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2022.

    Marico shares closed at 493.60 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.03% over the last 12 months.

    Marico
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,240.002,470.002,161.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,240.002,470.002,161.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,060.001,158.001,116.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods113.00106.00126.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.0096.00-42.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost171.00160.00139.00
    Depreciation43.0039.0037.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses210.00220.00204.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses288.00274.00272.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax350.00417.00309.00
    Other Income68.0040.0024.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax418.00457.00333.00
    Interest17.0014.0011.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax401.00443.00322.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax401.00443.00322.00
    Tax96.00110.0065.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities305.00333.00257.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period305.00333.00257.00
    Minority Interest-3.00-5.00-6.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates302.00328.00251.00
    Equity Share Capital129.00129.00129.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.342.531.95
    Diluted EPS2.342.531.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.342.531.95
    Diluted EPS2.342.531.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am