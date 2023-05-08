Marico Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,240.00 crore, up 3.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,240.00 crore in March 2023 up 3.66% from Rs. 2,161.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.00 crore in March 2023 up 20.32% from Rs. 251.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 461.00 crore in March 2023 up 24.59% from Rs. 370.00 crore in March 2022.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2022.

Marico shares closed at 493.60 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.03% over the last 12 months.