Marico Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,161.00 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Marico are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,161.00 crore in March 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 2,012.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.00 crore in March 2022 up 14.61% from Rs. 219.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 370.00 crore in March 2022 up 6.32% from Rs. 348.00 crore in March 2021.

Marico EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2021.

Marico shares closed at 519.75 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.48% returns over the last 6 months and 14.16% over the last 12 months.

Marico
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,161.00 2,407.00 2,012.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,161.00 2,407.00 2,012.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,116.00 1,211.00 1,047.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 126.00 116.00 104.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -42.00 28.00 -27.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 139.00 144.00 150.00
Depreciation 37.00 36.00 36.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 204.00 223.00 173.00
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 272.00 254.00 246.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 309.00 395.00 283.00
Other Income 24.00 22.00 29.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 333.00 417.00 312.00
Interest 11.00 10.00 10.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 322.00 407.00 302.00
Exceptional Items -- -- -19.00
P/L Before Tax 322.00 407.00 283.00
Tax 65.00 90.00 56.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 257.00 317.00 227.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 257.00 317.00 227.00
Minority Interest -6.00 -7.00 -8.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 251.00 310.00 219.00
Equity Share Capital 129.00 129.00 129.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 2.40 1.70
Diluted EPS 1.95 2.40 1.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.95 2.40 1.70
Diluted EPS 1.95 2.40 1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
