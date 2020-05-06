Marico Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,496.00 crore, down 7.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,496.00 crore in March 2020 down 7.02% from Rs. 1,609.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.00 crore in March 2020 down 51.62% from Rs. 401.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.00 crore in March 2020 up 0.96% from Rs. 311.00 crore in March 2019.

Marico EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.11 in March 2019.

Marico shares closed at 296.70 on May 05, 2020 (NSE)